Walnut Ridge sees boom in permit revenue

A business located in Walnut Ridge said they are seeing a boom of customers because of all of the new construction coming to town.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said January 2015 to May 2015, the town made $6,367 from building, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC permits.

From January 2016 to May 2016, he said they made $12,677 from all of those permits.

In a year, Walnut Ridge doubled in the amount of money made from permits submitted to the city.

Alena Fears, night manager for the Callahan Hotel, said they have seen a big demand for rooms after the new construction announcements.

“A lot of different construction crews are coming through,” said Fears. “A lot of them are long term or need to be long term. They take up quite a bit of space here.”

She said some of the guests told her they were in town for the new PECO location and the new Tractor Supply Company.

Fears said they have some people booked for about a month.

She said the owners have now started to offer special rates for construction crews and are even looking to add more rooms in the future.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android