Walnut Ridge business moving to Hoxie

HOXIE, AR (KAIT) -

The Hoxie City Council approved the sale of Wayne’s Hometown Market Tuesday night.

Mayor Lanny Tinker said the Ma and Pa Flea Market in Walnut Ridge will move to the location.

The city has worked to get a grocery store into town, but Tinker said they just did not have much interest from other groups.

He is happy to see the flea market move into Hoxie after more than 20 years of business in Walnut Ridge.

