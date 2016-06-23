Pocahontas police asking for cooperation from farmers

Construction is set to begin soon on the Highway 67 bridge in Pocahontas and police want to help local farmers when it begins.

Police Chief Cecil Tackett said they would like farmers to contact them whenever they need to drive their heavy machinery across the bridge.

He said they want to do this to help coordinate the effort.

Some of the farm equipment can take up two lanes of road and police will need to stop traffic to help them across.

Local farmer J. H. Lamb said they will have a hard time traveling that way when construction starts.

“The bridge is going to be a nightmare, but police have always worked with us pretty good on getting equipment back and forth,” Lamb said. “Normally, we try to move in the off-hours.”

Lamb said if police did not help them, he would have to travel miles around just to get to where he needs to be.

He said that option would not be possible.

Lamb and other farmers said they are happy to hear the police want to help them during the construction to keep things running smoothly.

