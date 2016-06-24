Construction in Lawrence County causes long waits in hot weather

Construction on Highway 63 in Lawrence County has created traffic that some have called, ridiculous.

Patrons at the Dairy King in Portia, said they have seen vehicles lined up to from the Black Rock Bridge to the railroad tracks to get into Walnut Ridge.

Desiree Freer is a waitress at the restaurant and said many people have come into the restaurant since the longer waits began.

She explained they all get something different, but they all have the same reason for coming in.

"Getting sodas, saying they're sick of waiting in traffic," Freer said. "They've sat there for 20 minutes and it's not moved. Or we have people who are like 'Oh I want ice cream' cause it's too hot sitting in traffic."

Freer said her coworkers have also been affected by the traffic.

She said some have been late to work because of the long line.

Freer explained they have seen more people come in and sit down because of the traffic.

One man in the restaurant said he worked in Smithville and was told if he wanted to drive through Portia, to just forget about it.

Walter McMillian, an Arkansas Highway Transportation Department district engineer who oversees a seven-county area, says it will be another year before construction is finished.

