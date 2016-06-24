Entertainment park is coming to Newport

Downtown Newport will soon be a more entertaining place.

The dirt work began Friday on a new entertainment park.

According to Jon Chadwell, executive director of the Newport Economic Development Commission, they're working to create an entertainment space at the corner of Hazel Street and Front Street.

The park will be an open area in downtown for bands, festivals and movie nights.

Chadwell also hopes some of the businesses get involved by selling food and items at the events.

Chadwell says this will be a major attraction to many businesses that would want to locate downtown.

“We're under construction now and the park will be up and running by late fall this year or early spring next year so we can start the concerts and movies in the park next summer and people will be able to enjoy it,” said Chadwell.

In addition to the activities, veterans will be honored with a memorial by the fountain.

Currently they are still raising money for the park but if you would like to buy a brick to honor a veteran or make a simple donation contact the D.R.I.V.E. organization at (870) 523-1009.

