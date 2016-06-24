City of Newport issues burn ban

A burn ban has been issued for the city of Newport due to the hot, dry weather conditions.

According to Fire Chief Alan Gansz, the mayor decided to issue this ban in hopes of preventing a house fire or a wildfire.

“We decided it'd be best just to put a burn ban on until we get a good amount of rain so it isn't so dry,” said Gansz.

The burn ban will remain until the city sees more rain in the forecast.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android