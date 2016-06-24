Hardy campsite prepares for 4th of July

The Fourth of July is a week away and some campsites have been planning for over a month for the holiday weekend.

David Brown manages the activities at River Bend Park in Hardy.

He said they have been planning since before the Memorial Day weekend was even over.

Friday, he and another property owner were out purchasing items for their activities.

Brown said the fourth is one of their busiest weekends.

He said with property owners and their guests, they expect to see anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 people.

Brown said preparing for this many people is not easy.

“It can wear you out,” Brown said. “Really big time. Just the planning part, trying to get everything in order and get it in order to where it just kind of falls right into place.”

He said they usually try to plan their activities on a 1-day basis but have too many things in the works.

Brown said they are spreading out everything from a pancake breakfast, golf cart parade and fireworks show over two days.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android