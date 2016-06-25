Greene County officials participate in safety event

A Paragould Walmart held a Safety Day event Saturday.

First responders and law enforcement showed up to educate children on how to live a safer life.

The Greene County Sheriff's Department, Paragould police, and the Paragould Fire Department set up tables and gave out coloring books, sticker badges, pencils and other goodies to children.

All of the fun gifts had safety tips with them.

Chief Deputy Rick Mellow said the event was a way for the community to see law enforcement on a more personal level.

“We are on your side, and we are a part of the public just as well as the folks who don't do this for a living,” Mellow said. “We're just human like everybody else.”

Children received tips on bicycle safety, how to call 911 during an emergency, the importance of wearing a seatbelt and other general safety tips.

Greene County officials said they are glad they had the opportunity to interact more with Paragould residents.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android