Paragould man gives potatoes to those in need

You are never too old to help others out, and one elderly Paragould man is doing just that with free potatoes.

At age 81, Charley Prater farms a four-acre plot of land each year.

It costs him about $1,000 to maintain his crops.

He plants peas, tomatoes, and sorghum among other things and gives it all away for free.

Every year for the past ten years, Prater planted about an acre of potatoes just to give to those in need.

He said it is a blessing to be able to help others.

“I do it for the love of the people, and you know it's just a warm feeling to help somebody," Prater said. "And that's what God intended for me to do I guess.”

Prater said he is looking forward to giving away sorghum that he has been growing.

It will be ready in the next few months.

