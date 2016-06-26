Blytheville shelter raises awareness about domestic violence

Martha George of Blytheville died Friday at the age of 37 after police say her boyfriend set her on fire.

Kordarro Woodard now faces a first-degree murder charge.

Region 8 News learned that there was a total of 8 domestic incidents between him and George before she died.

In the wake of George's death, the Haven of Northeast Arkansas in Blytheville wants everyone to understand the seriousness of domestic abuse.

“Domestic violence has no respected color, socioeconomic status, or even age,” said Phyllis McClendon, executive director of the Haven. “You're never too young or too old to be in a situation like that.”

George is just one of countless domestic violence victims.

According to Safe Horizon, a domestic violence help organization, one in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime.

McClendon said that is why it is important to be aware of the people you interact with.

“If you suspect anything, just reach out for help,” McClendon said. “Ask questions, call us, talk to one of us, just reach out. That's the main thing just making that initial call.”

She said the shelter is open 24/7 and that no matter what, someone will always be there to answer a cry for help.

McClendon also said that her heart goes out to families who have lost loved ones such as George, but they use situations like this to motivate other domestic violence victims to stay strong and never give up.

“Even though this is a bad situation we try to do everything we can to turn it into a positive situation by bringing more awareness to the community about domestic violence and how we can prevent situations like this from happening again,” McClendon said.

McClendon also said it’s important to devise a safety plan that will help victims get the necessary things together so when they walk away from an abusive situation they can survive.

Victims of domestic violence needing help can call Haven at 1-800-474-1064.

