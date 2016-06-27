UPDATE: Investigators of WBC active shooter hoax have person of interest

UPDATE: Investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department, who are assisting on the case, said they have identified a person of interest in the hoax.

They were unable to provide any information on who the person is at this time.

An active shooter hoax on the Williams Baptist College campus is under investigation.

Rick Norris, director of campus safety, said he was contacted by Lawrence County Dispatch around 12:30 a.m. Monday, saying they received a 911 call from a man using a muffled voice, threatening a shooting event on the WBC campus in 10 minutes.

Officers from the Walnut Ridge Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police responded to the scene.

Norris said they secured the campus and after the threat time passed, nothing happened.

The only people on campus were dorm personnel in the men’s and women’s housing, according to Norris.

After the threat time passed, Norris said officers searched all buildings on campus and found no threat, nor did they receive any further calls about the threat.

The campus was cleared at around 1:45 a.m.

Officers later found the number the threat was called in on was from a deactivated cell phone.

WBC Campus Safety is working with Arkansas State Police and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the origin of that call.

