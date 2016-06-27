Boating crash leads to arrest, bitten officer

A man was arrested Saturday in Lawrence County after a boating crash led to a false missing person search.

Jaime White with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department said deputies and Arkansas State Police Troopers responded to a boating accident on the Spring River near Imboden.

They found 32-year-old Doug Claude at the scene. The press release states Claude was "highly intoxicated" and combative.

He said Claude told them his friend had gone missing during the crash but gave a false name for the friend.

The dive team was called out to search for him, but White said after 2 hours they learned the friend went back home and was safe the whole time.

The sheriff’s department arrested Claude and took him to the Lawrence County Jail.

White said Claude bit one of the jail employees while being transported to a hospital for a blood test.

County property was also damaged during the altercation.

Claude now faces multiple charges including aggravated assault on a police officer and criminal mischief.

