Man arrested in Ravenden after shooting from truck - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man arrested in Ravenden after shooting from truck

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
RAVENDEN, AR (KAIT) -

Ravenden Police Chief Tim McComas arrested a man who was shooting from his vehicle late Sunday night.

McComas said he received the call and found David Bradley on North Anderson.

Dispatch advised that Bradley might be intoxicated.

McComas said that as he pulled up, Bradley fired a shot from inside his truck.

He reportedly shot into the driver’s side door, which was in the direction of a home.

McComas said there was a short armed standoff with Bradley as Arkansas State Police and sheriff's deputies responded to the scene. 

Around midnight, McComas had Bradley in custody.

He said Bradley faces felonies for aggravated assault and terroristic act.

A Lawrence County judge assigned Bradley a bond of $35,000 cash Monday morning.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:44:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly