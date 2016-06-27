Man arrested in Ravenden after shooting from truck

Ravenden Police Chief Tim McComas arrested a man who was shooting from his vehicle late Sunday night.

McComas said he received the call and found David Bradley on North Anderson.

Dispatch advised that Bradley might be intoxicated.

McComas said that as he pulled up, Bradley fired a shot from inside his truck.

He reportedly shot into the driver’s side door, which was in the direction of a home.

McComas said there was a short armed standoff with Bradley as Arkansas State Police and sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.

Around midnight, McComas had Bradley in custody.

He said Bradley faces felonies for aggravated assault and terroristic act.

A Lawrence County judge assigned Bradley a bond of $35,000 cash Monday morning.

