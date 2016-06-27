Golfers support memory care in Jonesboro

Region 8 residents hit the green for the triple swing on Monday.

St. Bernards' 27th annual Triple Swing Golf Tournament kicked off first thing in the morning and lasted all day.

Jerry Brackett, golf chairman for the Triple Swing, said the volunteers and participants make the event special.

“Triple Swing is a function of St. Bernards Advocates,” Brackett said. “The advocates are a group of around 220 volunteers whose sole purpose is to assist the St. Bernards Healthcare System with their projects.”

Brackett said the money earned from the tournament will go toward the St. Bernards Villa.

“For the last three years, and this is the final year of our commitment, we’re supporting the St. Bernards Villa Memory Care Center out on Parker Road," Brackett said. "It’s the first of its kind in the region. And its purpose is for people with dementia and other memory loss issues.”

Director of Senior Services Brian Rega said the Villa was created to help meet a need in the community they serve.

Rega said the numbers you see in the Villa already support how great that need is.

“The memory care side of the house is over 90% occupied,” Rega said. “We projected 50% occupancy overall for the first year, and we’re at 68% of the whole community right now.”

But Rega said when they first built the facility they already had the future in mind.

“We built the facility with expansion in mind,” Rega said. “So when the need arose we could accommodate more residents.”

Brackett said this is the biggest turnout they’ve seen at the golf tournament so far.

“We’re so proud of that,” Brackett said. “Today there are 220 golfers that are going to play. We have 29 four-man teams this morning, and they’re going to have lunch, and there’s going to be a turnaround, and we have 26 four-man teams this afternoon. Yesterday we had 6 five-man teams. So, 250 golfers. I think that’s probably the biggest golf event in this area.”

Rega said everyone at St. Bernards appreciated the support from the public.

“We are thrilled with the response from the community,” Rega said. “Turning out to support our efforts in bringing memory care to an assisted living environment.”

“It makes it all worthwhile,” Brackett said. “In the end, the final count is the money that we’re going to give to the Villa and it’s going to approach right around $200,000 this year. But what’s nice is the community has identified this event as one of the events to come to in Jonesboro. And to have 250 golfers participate in our event is just, the advocates are so pleased and happy the community has responded in that way.”

Brackett said the community and everyone involved in the event is what makes quality healthcare possible.

“Because we have advocates and the fine administration, the hospital staff, we have great healthcare," Brackett said. "And so support for this kind of event just assures in the future that we’re going to have leading edge healthcare. Good healthcare and units like The Villa that specialize in issues our citizens are facing.”

