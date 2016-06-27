Construction continues on new elementary school

The Trumann School District is still in the process of building a new elementary school.

The current elementary is located on Cedar Street but the new school will be located on Willow Avenue.

It will feature several wings that will accommodate kindergarten through fourth-grade students.

The construction of the school began in October 2015 when the city of Trumann held a groundbreaking event.

According to Superintendent Myra Graham, the $13 million project is funded by a millage hike that voters approved.

The school will be 92,000 square feet and will hold up to 700 students.

There will be two playgrounds, an area specified for physical education, an assembly space, a cafeteria wing, and a wing for every grade.

Each grade will have a safe room to be used during storms or emergency situations.

“I think the parents are going to be thrilled to see the nice facilities,” Graham said. “There's not going to be drafty windows, old buildings, and leaky plumbing. It's all going to be new, and the kids are going to love it.”

Crews are currently finishing up the exterior work, and will start on the interior once that is complete.

Graham said she is so thankful for a community that cares for their children and wants them to have first-class facilities.

She said the elementary school is expected to open its doors in August 2017.

