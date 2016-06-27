Family shocked by Lepanto home invasion

Arkansas State Police is now investigating a home invasion that ended with one man shot in Poinsett County late Sunday night.

It happened in the 400-block of Thompson in Lepanto.

Police say three men came into a home and shot 36-year-old Fabin Anderson.

Anderson was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Nobody else was hurt in the shooting, but the homeowner's family is very upset about the fact that several children were home at the time.

“She woke up to a gun actually pointing to her head,” said the family member who asked not to be identified. “She said they actually told her that ‘she was going to die tonight.’”

The family member said she was at home the night of the shooting when someone called saying her relative was being robbed.

She said she immediately jumped up and got to the house as soon as she could.

“You never think it would hit close to home you know, so it's just like took a toll on the whole family really,” she said.

She said all she could think about was the children in the home, but she was relieved to find out they were all okay.

“You know I really don’t have words; I'm really just shocked still,” she said. “I just thank God that nothing happened worse than what it was.”

The woman said her family is still in shock over the shooting, but she is praying all the suspects are brought to justice.

“I actually hope they find these coward dudes you know because they need to be under the ground,” she said. “Like I said, it's terrible. Who would want to do this with kids in the house?”

According to the Lepanto Police Department, the suspects are still on the run and should be considered dangerous.

Arkansas State Police has taken over the investigation, but if you have any information you are urged to call Lepanto police at (870) 475-2566.

