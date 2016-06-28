Possible Hudson Drive rezoning raises questions about traffic

The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission recommended the possible rezoning of land around Hudson and Highway 351 to the full city council.

Before they approved the recommendation, some on the commission said they had concerns about traffic in the area.

The owners of the land want to rezone 3423 Hudson from residential single family to residential multifamily.

The commission’s agenda said with 8.29 acres of land, the area could have a maximum of 96 units.

It also said this could include duplexes, triplexes, quads and higher.

Ron Kelton is the vice chair of the commission and said he visited the area before the meeting.

He said the intersection of Hudson and 351 could be dangerous for drivers.

“That access is not the safest point to enter a highway because there is a hill and there is a curve to the south of that intersection of Hudson and 351 that makes it almost impossible to anticipate a car coming at you 50-55 miles per hour,” Kelton said.

In response to the concerns from Kelton and others, the commission added the condition that the owners have a traffic impact study done in the area.

Five of the people on the commission voted for the recommendation, 2 voted no and 1 abstained from voting.

The rezoning request will now go to the city council, which will decide to approve or deny the rezoning.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android