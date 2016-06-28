Vehicle donated to Reclamation House

The Reclamation House in Jonesboro recently received a donation in the form of a 2000 Toyota Avalon.

Cathy Richardson, the owner of the house, said Jack and June Morse donated the vehicle.

She said the seven women at the house were ecstatic about the new addition.

Richardson said this donation will help the women get to appointments and even jobs when public transportation is not an option.

“We have two girls that are going to work for Tiger Correctional in their warehouses tomorrow and the JETS bus doesn't operate out there and their hours are from like 8:30 to 4:30,” Richardson said. “So this will be just extremely beneficial from getting them back and forth to work.”

Before they received the car, Richardson said she would drive the women to different locations, leaving her very little time for other work.

