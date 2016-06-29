WBC student at peace after school threat - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

WBC student at peace after school threat

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Williams Baptist College expects to see about 500 students return to campus in the fall and at least one of those students said the threat the campus received Monday night does not bother her.

Hannah Cates is a junior at the college and heard about the threat shortly after it happened.

At first, she said she was shocked to hear the news.

Cates said peace followed the shock as she remembered passages from the Bible.

Even with the school’s religious affiliation, Cates said she is not concerned that they may be a bigger target for another possible threat.

“I don't think people are just out to get our religion,” Cates said. “We do love the Lord but there are also other religions in the world. You know, it might put a target on our backs but that's why we're here. We're here to share the gospel and a target on our back does not bother us. We're just here to serve Christ.”

Cates did tell her mother what happened Monday morning.

She said her mother did worry a little bit.

Cates said they both trust in the faculty at WBC to keep everyone on campus safe during possible emergency situations.

Brett Cooper, the Vice President for Institutional Advancement, said they have been working on a security plan for a while.

He said the threat put it to the test Monday morning, even though students were not there.

Cooper said their plan proved successful and was thankful for the quick response from local law enforcement.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:44:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly