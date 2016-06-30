Trumann Animal Pet Savers in need of foster families

The Trumann Animal Pet Savers organization, also known as TAPS, is dedicated to improving the lives of stray animals by finding them homes.

Currently, they've run out of space at Trumann Animal Control and are in need of a better solution.

With a full pound and with dogs up for euthanization the TAPS could really use foster families.

They currently have 10 dogs at the pound, 12 dogs in foster care, and 13 puppies.

Wednesday night, they took in a stray that had 10 puppies.

Now, because they are lacking in space, funds and foster homes, the dogs that have been at the pound the longest could be euthanized.

Brittany Smithson is one of the founding members of TAPS and she said to be a foster parent, you need to provide a loving home to the animals for three weeks.

“So if you can't donate, or send us anything or foster, just spread the word,” said Smithson. “Share stuff on Facebook. You may not can help but the next person that sees that may be able to help.”

Smithson said spaying or neutering your dogs can help cut down on the problem.

She also said if you'd like to know how you can foster a dog or help by making a donation in dog food or money, call the Harrisburg Veterinary Clinic at (870) 578-9455.

