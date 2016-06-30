Community celebrates Independence Day early

Some residents celebrated Independence Day a few days early at the Pre-4th of July Celebration.

The event was held Thursday at the NEA District Fairgrounds.

Craighead County Farm Bureau Incorporated has put on this event for over 20 years where families gather in an appreciation for the organization and more importantly, the servicemen of the United States.

“We are just honoring that sacrifice is all we are doing,” said Thom Beasley, manager of the organization. “We love our soldiers and sailors and airmen and all of them. Ladies and Gentlemen both of them!”

Local officials, county representatives and several others in the community enjoyed BBQ from Demo's Barbecue & Smokehouse and a special recognition was given to those who have served right here in Jonesboro.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android