Historic church destroyed by fire

The Cave City Fire Department fought a fire Wednesday night that destroyed a century-old church.

Crews were called to the Hickory Valley Church on Highway 167 south of Cave City around 6 p.m. where they found sticks and limbs piled up in the building on fire.

Firefighters put out the fire and left the scene.

A couple of hours later, firefighters were called back to the church where they found it completely in flames.

Fire officials do not have a cause of the second fire.

Gary Perkey used to attend the church before it shut its doors in the late 1970's.

He said it was founded in 1892. Since then five generations of his family attended the church.

Perkey said news of the fire was tough to hear and was glad his father and grandfather never learned the fate of their small country church.

He said they would not have taken it well.

Perkey remembered the single room where services were held and the fact that the church had no water or restroom.

He said this building outside of Cave City meant a lot to him, especially when he was growing up.

"Other than of course the family relationships and the connections that I had, this is where I went to church," Perkey said. "This is where I joined the church and active in church life. This was the only church that we knew when I was growing up. My sister and I, the only church we went to until we were almost adults."

Two fire engines and 17 personnel fought the fire for about two hours.

The church building was empty at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

