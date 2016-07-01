Woman wants to thank mystery man for saving her life

One Paragould woman is thankful to be alive after she crashed her car on her drive to work.

She wants to thank the man who helped her survive, but she has no idea who he is.

The mystery remains in the name "Daniel," which was on a name tag of the good Samaritan that stopped to help Regina Wagster.

She said she takes Rockingchair Road on her way to work every day, but after searching for her comb on the drive, her Ford overturned onto its side causing her to split her wrist open on the broken window.

She said blood began to gush from her wrist and the next thing she knew, that man wearing what she described as factory clothes and a name tag that said "Daniel" crawled into her passenger side door and helped her stop the bleeding.

It's something she said was a blessing sent from heaven.

“I'm glad that somebody that was kind was in the vehicle with me and that meant more than anything that somebody that had kind words, when other people drove away, he stopped and helped me and helped to stop the bleeding,” said Wagster. “His parents raised him right you know and I'm thankful for that.”

Wagster said luckily a nurse driving by stopped and helped along with another man who checked to make sure she was okay.

She said the man with the name "Daniel" on his shirt stayed with her and kept her calm the entire time.

That name is also something Wagster said she'll remember for the rest of her life and though she doesn't know who he is, she said she's forever thankful for him.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android