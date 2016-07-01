Hardy police prepare for holiday weekend - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hardy police prepare for holiday weekend

HARDY, AR (KAIT) -

The Hardy Police Department plans for a large group of people in town during the 4th of July.

Police Chief Scott Rose said they will have all of their officers, including part-time officers, patrolling the area during the holiday.

He said they will be joined by their rescue team as well.

Rose explained they want to have as many people out just in case an emergency occurs.

He said they will be able to respond quicker with so many people patrolling.

Some of the things they will have on their radar this year include drugs and alcohol.

“We know there is going to be alcohol involved,” Rose said. “We want everybody to have a good time, we want them to be very careful and use good common sense. As far as fireworks go, we hope to keep the noise level down.”

He said after 10 p.m. they will begin strictly enforcing the noisy fireworks to let people sleep.

Rose said the Blood Alcohol Testing Vehicle, or BAT Mobile, will also be in town.

He did not know where the checkpoint would be, but that it would be testing drivers to make sure they are driving responsibly.

