Cash celebrates 4th of July festival

The city of Cash gathered at the city park to celebrate their 4th of July festival on Saturday.

The event has been held for the past four years for residents to come out to spend time with each other.

The Cash Fire Department, police department, Survival Flight out of Batesville and several others enjoyed free barbecue, fellowship and a bounce house for the kids.

Gerald Goza is a lieutenant with the fire department and he said the annual celebration is all about giving thanks to service members.

“Don't look at it as just fireworks and stuff going off, but look at the true meaning of men and women who have died and fought for our freedom, and you know celebrate it as you would a birthday or anniversary or something,” said Goza.

Robert Wells is a retired veteran who served in the army from 1968 to 1970.

He said being able to celebrate Independence Day is very special to him.

“We're going to serve our country and do the best we can for our country for the freedom and things and to serve the lord like we ought to,” said Wells. “To me, that's a good special day I think.”

The festival ended with a firework display put on for the entire city.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android