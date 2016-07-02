Residents begin celebrating Independence Day

July 4, 1776, is the day that the United States declared its independence.

Independence Day is all about taking the time to appreciate the history of our country and those who have served to protect it.

Several in the community have already started celebrating this weekend.

Several families were out at Craighead Forest Park Saturday enjoying quality time with each other.

Jeremy Meisenbacher and his family were out at the park, and he said he takes pride in celebrating this patriotic holiday.

“For me especially with some things going on, it's just a day to be proud to be an American and you know celebrate our independence,” Meisenbacher said.

Many residents told Region 8 News about their plans for the holiday.

“Just spend time with the family and do some barbecuing, shoot off some fireworks,” Meisenbacher said.

“We probably are just going to do a lot of fishing,” said Connie Thurman, a resident at the park.

“We gonna fry some shrimp later today and then we are going to cook some hamburgers and hotdogs,” said Dennis Dreyer.

Food and fireworks are major factors that go into celebrating the holiday, but when asked what Independence Day means, people talked about the privileges we have in America.

“One nation under God celebrating our freedom in this country," said one local resident. "More importantly just being with our family and our friends."

“Just freedom of everything,” said another person at the park. “Freedom of speech, freedom of celebrating however way we want.”

Enjoying quality time with family was definitely a common answer among everyone at the park, and they all shared the major appreciation for those who fought for all of our freedoms.

“We're celebrating for all of our soldiers that are in service here and there and almost everywhere,” said Harvey DeLoch.

