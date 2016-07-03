Pyrotechnic crew sets up for Freedom Fest

If you are in Jonesboro Monday night and want to end your Independence Day with a bang, the annual Freedom Fest celebration is taking place at the Southside Softball Complex on Stadium Boulevard.

Scott Berry is the lead shooter of Premier Pyrotechnics, and he said this year they have well over 1,000 shots of fireworks going up in the air.

They started setting up for the event Saturday.

Berry said several thousands of dollars went into this event, which is why seeing the fireworks show is just as rewarding for the workers as it is for the community.

“This is all just hard labor,” Berry said. “It's hot, sweaty, and it's hard work but in the end to watch the show is well worth all that we put into it.”

The event will kick off at 9:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The gates open at 7 p.m. for free parking.

Berry said the show will consist of smiley faces, hearts, stars and other things the kids will enjoy topped off with a major grand finale.

