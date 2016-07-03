Residents need to stay safe from storms while celebrating

Several Region 8 residents will likely end the holiday weekend out on a lake or river Monday and with storms in the forecast, people need to remain weather aware during the celebration.

It is important to know what to do just in case a storm pops up over your group.

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan shared some simple tips that can help keep you safe out on the water.

“You know some of it is just common sense,” Vaughan said. “If you are out on the lake, and you start seeing to the west dark skies, check the phones. We got a great app that you can check the radar and see what's going on. You see a little red bar at the top chances are we put a little message in there giving you an advanced alert that there are storms coming in.”

Ryan also mentioned that it is helpful to remain close to a shelter, so if there is a storm around, you can get out of the water quickly.

The Region 8 Stormteam will keep an eye on the radar throughout Monday to get you those alerts in time to take shelter.

