Friends mourn after man dies in apparent drowning

It's a sad holiday weekend for one family. A 19-year-old man is now dead after an apparent drowning early Saturday morning.

According to Kennett police, it happened at the Kennett Country Club before the business opened.

Police say that a group reportedly went to the country club to swim, which ended in Logan Cossey's death.

Cossey was taken to Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center but was later flown to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau where he died.

Keegan Smith is one of Cossey's closest friends and said he got to the hospital just after Cossey died.

“Cossey was always there,” Smith said. “You could always find him. He was just a bright person. Always had everybody smiling. He did a lot of dumb things but that is what we loved him for. He wasn't perfect but seeing how he was, he was great.”

“My best friend was just gone, and I couldn't believe it honestly,” said Tanner Bryant, another of Cossey's friends.

Now his friends are praying that those who knew Cossey can remember the good times they had with him.

“It's a tragedy that we lost such a young person who was a good friend to everybody and everything thing,” Smith said. “Just kind of keep your heads up and stay strong.”

Smith has set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with funeral expenses.

He also is promoting "Hats Backward for Cossey" because he said every time you would see him, his hat would be turned backward.

