Crews respond to cooking fire at apartment

The Jonesboro Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the Atrium at the Oak apartments on 628 East Oak Ave.

Battalion Chief Marty Hamrick said unattended cooking started the fire around 3 a.m. Monday.

He said there were no injuries and only one apartment had minor damage.

Jonesboro Dispatch said crews were on scene for over an hour.

