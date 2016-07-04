Man raises largest U.S. flag in Randolph County

One man didn't let a little rain stop him from raising what he says is the largest American flag in Randolph County Monday morning.

Chad Overman with Overman Buildings said he couldn't have picked a better day to raise a 20' by 38' U.S. flag.

The flag was raised on an 80' pole right off Highway 67 for all to see.

He said a veteran from each decade from the last 80 years helped raised the flag.

That included veterans from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, who fought in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Iraq wars.

Overman said this was all dedicated to those who have died in battle over the last 150 years from Randolph County.

“The flag is to keep people in mind of the servicemen's selfless service and to get people asking about why I put it up,” said Overman.

Being a combat veteran, Overman said this event was very meaningful to him.

He said he looks to put a plaque at the bottom of the flag in honor of the 25 fallen veterans in Randolph County.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android