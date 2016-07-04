Building damaged after vehicle drives into it

An apartment building in Jonesboro was damaged after a person reportedly crashed their vehicle into it and drove off.

“I heard a big boom, a loud commotion and I came outside and they drove off and went toward Bridge Street,” said one resident who heard it early Saturday morning.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report, it all happened in the 500-block of East Allen Avenue.

Officers were called to the apartment around 3 a.m. when the owner of the building said he came outside to see what was going on, but the vehicle had already left.

About $2,500 worth of damages were done to the north end of the home.

