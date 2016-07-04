The dangers behind setting up firework shows

Every year, one of Region 8's largest fireworks shows is held right here in Jonesboro, but many forget setting up one of these events can actually be dangerous.

For the past several years, a company named Premier Pyrotechnics has designed some of the fireworks shows for Freedom Fest but according to Scott Berry, the lead shooter, display fireworks are some of the most dangerous explosives out there.

Loaders and shooters who have to be up close are at the highest risk of serious injury.

They have to be very cautious when dealing with electric matches for the fireworks.

This year's event will feature over 1,000 shells and for each one, a worker will have to carefully wire an electric match with the shell so it can be fired off with a computer.

“You can be as careful as you can imagine and accidents do happen unfortunately, but we take all the safety precautions just to be as safe as we possibly can,” said Berry.

For major events, the group follows safety distance protocols for spectators.

When the show begins, they are required to be a certain distance away from the explosives as well.

Berry said that after lots of money and several hours of sweat and labor in making the 2016 Freedom Fest show amazing, being able to push that play button on his computer to start the show will be just as rewarding to them as it will be to the community.

