All American-made store coming to Pocahontas

A Pocahontas veteran is in the process of opening an all American-made store in Randolph County.

Monday, Chad Overman with Overman Buildings gave the community a preview of what he plans to do with the store.

He said right now, he is in the research planning phase of what will be a 12,000-square-foot building with several American-made items.

More importantly, a portion of the profits will go directly into the community.

“I'm an Iraq veteran in the army,” said Overman. “A lot of the guys that are going to be helping me get this store going are fellow veterans, so I'll be pretty influential in veteran affairs, law enforcement, and community projects.”

Overman said they are looking to have this store completed in the next two years.

