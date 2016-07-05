Jumpstart Animal Shelter to add security camera - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jumpstart Animal Shelter to add security camera

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

The Jumpstart Animal Shelter in Walnut Ridge will be making some changes to their facility after seeing an increase in animals dumped at the facility.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp told Region 8 News that Nick Troutman, the facility manager at the shelter, noticed more animals being dropped off at the shelter during odd hours.

He said people are placing animals in the fenced area of the shelter and leaving.

Troutman explained what they plan to do in response to this.

"Well, we're going to get security out," Troutman said. "We're going to do the best that we can that hopefully, nobody will do it anymore but if they do, they will have to deal with the law."

He said they will be adding cameras to the area and monitoring their phone calls when people ask to leave their dogs. 

Troutman said they will press charges on anyone they catch trying to leave an animal at the facility. 

He also said they are unable to take more animals in at this time and are having to turn some people away. 

Troutman said what they really need are steel bowls for the dogs they currently have.

