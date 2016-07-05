Woman recalls saving boy's life at Lake Charles

A woman saved a boy’s life Sunday afternoon after he began to have a seizure at Lake Charles.

Selena Horton said she was at the lake with her family enjoying the 4th of July weekend.

She said her husband asked her to go on a walk, but Horton refused to go because she felt like she needed to stay.

Not long after, she said she heard a person yell that someone was having a seizure.

That’s when she sprang into action.

Horton said she used to study to be an EMT but has since begun studying Emergency Disaster Preparedness.

She said she knew what to do if the boy was having a seizure but the situation was more complicated than that.

“He was in the water when he had his seizure,” Horton said. “He was gray. He did not look good at all. He had taken in quite a bit of water because they dropped his head under. He was very hard to handle.”

Horton said she had to hit the boy’s back to get him to throw up all of the water he took in.

Even when she was able to get the water out, she said he was still seizing.

Peggy Miles, the director for Lawrence County 911, said they did receive a call for an ambulance at Lake Charles for a boy having a seizure.

The boy was taken away by that ambulance and Horton said she never learned his name.

She said she wants people to realize an emergency like what she saw Sunday can happen in an instant.

She urges people always to be prepared for anything.

The name and condition of the boy are unknown at this time.

Horton said she was told that what she did saved the boy’s life.

