One of the last standing video rental stores to close

The Video Gallery in Paragould is going out of business.

Paragould residents are sad to see it go.

Carolyn Day has been a customer at Video Gallery since they opened their doors.

Day said she was disappointed when she heard about the closure.

“I don’t like to go to Redbox and I don’t like to rent movies off television,” Day said. “I just like to come up here and rent them. If something happens and I forget and run over it’s no big deal. I can just pay my late fee. It’s going to be sad when it goes. It really is.”

Day said she was also going to miss the employees who know her by her first name.

“I’ve been coming here ever since it opened,” Day said. “When I found out I was broken-hearted. The people that work here are like family.”

Video Gallery is currently selling all of their stock, including their new releases.

The store is open Monday through Sunday.

They don't yet know the exact day they will close their doors.

