The Animal Farm is ready for their new home

A non-profit organization is racing against the clock to move into their new facility.

The Animal Farm in Greene County received a generous donation around a year ago for a new shelter.

“We came up with the concept of having individual homes for the dogs. And so, there will be four dogs housed in each building. There is a six-foot chain link fence in the back that provides a run with the pet door for each one,” said Lou Ann Mcelyea with The Animal Farm.

Mcelyea said the idea for individual homes was exciting with a lot of added advantages.

“This is a great concept,” Mcelyea said. “You can categorize the animals by size and temperament. When you’re bringing new dogs into the shelter you can quarantine them until you’re sure they’re not diseased. Or if you have an animal that gets sick, you can make sure it doesn’t affect the whole population because you only have four dogs in each building.”

Mcelyea said another feature that makes this concept so advantageous is their ability to expand as they need in the future.

“As we continue to get funding, we can add to the number of houses you see here,” Mcelyea said. “We’re at capacity right now. We can’t take any more dogs or cats right now. We have plenty of land to build on so we would like to take in more in the future.”

But part of the work has stopped and Animal Farm workers are concerned.

“We had a commitment from a vendor that was going to help us with the fencing and the labor,” Mcelyea said. “Unfortunately, that commitment has not materialized. And we need to finish our fencing in the back. The public has been wonderful when responding to our requests in the past. We’re coming to them once again to ask for fencing to make the runs in the back of each house. We need six-foot chain link fence and of course the post and the materials. So, we need a donation of materials, labor and if you can’t do that, we certainly will accept a monetary donation.”

Mcelyea said they’re trying to get the animals into their new home before things get cold.

“It’s real important that we have this and that we get this completed,” Mcelyea said. “We need to get all the animals moved to the new shelter before winter comes again. The current shelter they are in isn’t as good as the new one will be. Also, trying to maintain two locations is very difficult for the director.”

The Animal Farm currently has around one hundred animals.

The new houses will have both heat and air conditioning.

Plus, the dog doors will allow them to go in and out as they please, once the fencing is complete.

If you would like to help, you can call The Animal Farm at (870) 240-8117 or email them at greenecountyanimalfarm@yahoo.com.

