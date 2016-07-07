Children give back to man's best friend

A group of Region 8 kids is spending part of their summer helping man’s best friend.

Children in the Summer Cat Club Program with the Brookland School District are helping a food drive for animals.

The kids gathered dog food, cat food and other supplies one might need to care for a furry pet.

Thursday, they gathered everything up and dropped it off at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society in Jonesboro.

Sandra Johnson with the Summer Cat Club Program said the students worked hard and enjoyed visiting with the animals.

“The children have been saving and bringing in dog food and supplies for animals to show their love for them,” Johnson said. “All the kids came in here today with dog food and supplies. When we came out to see the dogs they were like, I want to take this one home with me. I want to take that one home with me. So, maybe they’ll have a better understanding of just how much these supplies are needed by the animals.”

Johnson said she could tell the kids took a lot away from this project.

“I think one of the things they’re getting is learning responsibility,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to think of the financial responsibility, feeding it, taking care of it and making sure you get it to the vet. And that is a big responsibility.”

11-year-old Cade Collins is part of the Cat Club and will be in the sixth grade next year.

Collins said he was happy to get to help animals in need.

“It was fun visiting with the dogs, but it was sad too,” Collins said. “They’re all just laying down with sad faces and they were barking and it just wasn’t very happy. But it was still fun to go in there and let them have that food, make them happy.”

Collins said what he thought of most was his own best friend.

“I feel a lot better bringing the food out here because I have a dog at home,” Collins said. “I mean, just to picture her in one of those cages makes me feel bad.”

Johnson said they hope to continue projects like this one and want the community to know everyone is welcome to participate.

“We want to continue doing things like this,” Johnson said. “We hope that people in the community know your child does not have to be a member of the Cat Club to participate. Anybody can bring supplies out and leave them and we’ll be glad to get them to where they need to go.”

Over one hundred children participated in this food drive.

