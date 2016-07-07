Mother upset after daughter hit with thrown firework

A mother in Imboden is now worried about her children’s safety after her 8-year-old daughter had a firework thrown at her in her own front yard.

Kelly Lester, the girl’s mother, said she was not happy that the people responsible just received a citation.

She said something worse could have happened to her daughter who was playing outside.

Lester said she was at the doctor’s office when this happened but had many things running through her mind when she first got the phone call.

“I didn't know exactly what happened,” Lester said. “I was worried if she was burnt. That's the first thing, the second thing was why? Why would you want to throw a firecracker at a kid?”

Lester said her daughter had a mark on her leg where the firework hit her but is now afraid to go back outside.

She said she saw the people responsible drive by her home multiple times after the incident.

Both she and her sister said they will look at changing how their kids play outside but are not happy that they have to look at making the change.

