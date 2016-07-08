Prayer gathering held for law enforcement after national shootings

Because of all the police-involved shootings that have happened recently, several people in Region 8 want their local law enforcement to know they appreciate them.

The community of Kennett joined together with what they say is the best way to show appreciation for law enforcement.

That appreciation was through prayer.

The prayer gathering was held in the City, Light, Gas and Water building where the community along with local agencies came out to show their support through fellowship.

Snacks were provided and the community had the opportunity to address law enforcement with thanks.

Mayor Bob Hancock said this was a way to show law enforcement that they are loved and are not alone.

“These people go about doing their job every day facing danger, we all go home and sleep good at night because of them,” said Hancock. “This is just a way to show our support and that they are not out there by themselves.”

This event wasn't just appreciation to police officers but also, agencies such as the fire department, EMTs, highway patrol, first responders and even the National Guard.

Mayor Hancock said even after the event, they are going to continue to keep law enforcement in their prayers so that they understand the community is behind them at all times.



