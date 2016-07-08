Paying it forward for cops with cards

Greene County showed support and respect for law enforcement Friday through a community project in light of what happened in Dallas.

The project is known as Cards for Cops which is when the community comes together to donate cards of appreciation to officers.

The organization had major success with this event last year when several schools donated handmade and store bought cards to the police and sheriff's departments saying thank you for all you have done.

Dustin Rumsey is the founder of Pay It Forward Paragould and he said showing appreciation is needed now more than ever and bringing back this project is very necessary to local law enforcement at a time like this.

“I devote my life to community service but these guys will give up their lives for this town and that's important to me because I'm not going to get shot for putting in a free library or stabbed putting in a buddy bench but they have to think about that every day,” said Rumsey.

Rumsey said Cards for Cops will last the entire month of July but if you would like to donate a card can send one any time you want to the Paragould Police Department, Greene County Sheriff's Department or Pay it Forward Paragould at P.O. Box 1464.

He also said if you see an officer on the street somewhere, shaking their hand can go a long way, which shows that they are loved and needed in the community.



Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android