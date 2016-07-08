Trumann Arkansas Pet Savers organization needs funds

Trumann Arkansas Pet Savers received three dogs in very poor condition and now, they need your help.

Hattie, Sandy and Henry ended up at the pound after their owner passed away.

The dogs have a major case of mange, malnourishment and other health issues that the TAPS organization cannot afford to treat.

If you would like to help with medical expenses by means of a donation you ca call the Harrisburg Veterinary Center (870)-578-9455.

