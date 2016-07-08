Officers hand out goodies to children throughout summer

Greene County law enforcement is all about interacting with the community especially dealing with kids.

Pay it Forward Paragould has a program called Cops to Kids which will help grow the relationship of police officers and children in the community.

According to Corporal Tron Beesley with the DARE program, from now until August, officers will be handing out juice, water, snacks and toys to kids playing outside on really hot days.

Beesley said this positive community impact is to show the community that they are concerned about the kids just as much as anybody else in the community.

“It's been a tremendous asset not only for the community but for our department,” said Beesley. “It's just very good for us to get out there and get that one on one time with the kids and see us in a positive light.”

If you would like to help donate drinks or snacks for officers to give out, you can drop off items at the Paragould Police Department or call at (870) 239-7564.

