Paragould comic expo guests explain benefits of smaller conventions

Special guests of a Paragould comic expo explained Friday what they enjoy smaller conventions in smaller communities.

Guests such as Brian O’Halloran, Michale Graves and Santiago Cirilo are a few of the people highlighted at Paragould’s first Friendly Neighborhood Comic Expo event.

Some of these guests said the one on one interaction with fans is what makes conventions like this unique.

“We love the intimate settings and for me to play to a small group of people is always great,” Graves said.

Graves is a former lead singer for The Misfits and said having the chance to hear people’s stories is why he enjoys the smaller conventions.

Cirilo is an actor known for his role as Julio on the show, The Walking Dead.

He said these conventions give communities like Paragould, a chance to see a world they may rarely get a chance to see.

“Arkansas can get a great feel of cosplay and comic cons with stuff like this that's going on,” Cirilo said. “It grows it, it does.”

Both Cirilo and Graves said they also get a chance to share what they are working on in their careers.

Graves said he is working on his solo music.

Cirilo said he is working on a movie he wrote after one of his military brothers took his life.

Richard Pruitt, one of the planners of the event, said they are very excited to bring an event like this to Paragould and hope to see many people during the weekend at the Paragould Community Center.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android