Business sees more customers after First Thursday event - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Business sees more customers after First Thursday event

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

A business in Downtown Paragould said the First Thursday's event has brought more people through their doors.

First Thursday's is an event designed to attract more people to downtown Paragould.

Hannah Carter, one of the owners of the Swanky Storks Children’s Boutique, said it is working for her store.

She and her business have taken part in the downtown event, which includes keeping their doors open about four hours longer than normal.

She says this small change has increased the amount of business they see.

“What we've seen is just a big pick up in that late afternoon traffic,” Carter said. “We've had a lot of new customers that didn't even know we were open and then some repeat customers after finding out we were down here.”

Carter said many of the repeat customers they see are people that discovered their store during the event.

The store has only been open for about a year but Carter said the event has been a big help getting their name out to the public.

