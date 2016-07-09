Comic expo is a major hit to Paragould

The City of Paragould had its first comic expo Saturday, and many residents enjoyed having something this big coming to their small community.

The Friendly Neighborhood Comic Expo kicked off Saturday morning at the Paragould Community Center.

According to Richard Pruitt, the event promoter, the expo featured a little bit of everything including several vendors, cosplayers, raffles, panels, celebrities and more for those interested in a variety of comics and collectibles.

Pruitt said the event cost several thousands of dollars to put on, but it was worth it to give Paragould residents something new.

“The reason we are doing it is to give kids something, give the community something,” Pruitt said. “To give something so people can talk about for years to come and hopefully we do this again next year and year after that and the turnout just keeps coming.”

Pruitt mentioned that his passion for the comic culture brought him out of a hard time in his life, which is why he is so proud the comic expo has been successful.

Some residents said having an opportunity to dress up in costume at an event where they can see and meet all of their childhood favorites is amazing.

“I think it's awesome because being in such a small town, nothing really happens here, but it's really exciting to have a big event kind of show up,” one resident and cosplayer said.

The event will continue through Sunday.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android