Jonesboro residents peacefully gather for all lives

With recent reports of violence across the country, residents in Jonesboro spent their Saturday promoting peace.

Citizens held a prayer rally at the Jonesboro Police Department while they locked hands and prayed for officers who put their lives on the line daily.

Emily Orey organized the gathering and got the idea from hearing about other prayer gatherings happening around Region 8.

She said prayer can go a long way for officers.

“It helps to guide them in a situation that they are put in because there are situations that we can't even imagine, so we are just going to pray for guidance and protection for them and that they understand the community is behind them,” said Orey.

Sergeant Cassie Brandon with JPD attended the event, and said she is thankful for the community's support during a tough time for so many people.

“Even if they are not law enforcement, the families of people who have unfortunately been killed by police officers, you know, keep their families in your prayers too because they are hurting just like everybody else and even more so,” said Brandon.

The prayer gathering was not the only rally promoting peace in Jonesboro Saturday.

A peaceful protest was held on the corner of Red Wolf and Nettleton Boulevard where several people held signs in support of black lives, cops’ lives and all lives mattering.

“We are really just standing up to let everybody know that all cops aren't bad cops and all black people aren't thugs and gangsters,” said Traviun McKeown, a peaceful protester. “I mean we love life so let us enjoy our life.”

Participants in these peaceful protests plan to continue rallying with the community so that the love for all lives can grow throughout Region 8.

