Downtown Paragould sees action with Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is a new game released by Niantic that has grown in popularity since its recent July release.

Downtown Paragould is seeing a lot of people walking around playing the game.

That is because anyone can download the app on a smartphone, and the game then tracks the player's location and uses augmented reality technology.

Players can try to catch them all as Pokémon appears in the environment around them.

The object of the game is to find as many Pokémon as possible and win battles.

Downtown Paragould happens to have several pokéstops and gyms.

“It seems to be bringing more people outside, getting people to exercise more and bringing people together really,” said one downtown Paragould player. “Like we didn't know half the people that were walking around.”

Kasey Anderson is a player and he said he thinks playing this game downtown could have a major impact on businesses.

He said it would also be nice to see things like drink stands or cell phone charging stations pop up downtown.

