Crews investigating cause of Poinsett Co. fire

JULY 11 UPDATE: Fire crews said the homeowners of a house that was engulfed in flames Sunday night had put a grease fire out on the stove earlier that day.

They said they left the home and came back about an hour later. Crews were already fighting the large fire at that time.

The Harrisburg Fire Department said it took about two hours to put out those flames.

Emergency crews worked to extinguish a fully engulfed house fire in Harrisburg Sunday night.

According to the Poinsett County Sheriff's Department, the house is on R. Cooper Lane off of Highway 214.

Nobody was in the home and there are no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

